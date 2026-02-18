‘Raitha Peetha’ honour salutes seed guardians

Muniyalu: In the rolling hills of coastal Karnataka, where paddy fields once whispered tales of countless indigenous varieties, an 80-year-old farmer has quietly waged a one-man battle against genetic erosion. B.K. Deva Rao—also known as B.K. Devaraya—of Mittabagilu village in Belthangady taluk, Dakshina Kannada, has preserved and cultivated more than 240 rare paddy landraces over three decades on his modest farm.

Many of these heirloom varieties—names like Kuttikayame, Kariyajebi, Gandhasaale, Jeersaale and Atikaraya—might have vanished under the tide of high-yielding hybrids and chemical-intensive agriculture. Deva Rao, a previous recipient of the national Plant Genome Saviour Farmers’ Reward (2020-21), shifted to organic methods decades ago after witnessing soil hardening from fertilisers. Working barefoot across his five acres, he has maintained diversity that includes aromatic strains from Maharashtra, traditional types from Kerala and West Bengal, and local treasures from Karnataka.

His dedication has now earned national spotlight. On February 20, Deva Rao will receive the inaugural Raitha Peetha (Farmer’s Seat) award at Sanjeevini Gaudhama farm in Muniyalu village, Karkala taluk, Udupi district.

Modelled on the prestigious Jnanpith award for literature, Raitha Peetha is the brainchild of Dr G Ramakrishna Achar, founder and chairman of SKF Elixer India Pvt Ltd near Moodbidri. From humble beginnings in 1987, Dr Achar built a global enterprise manufacturing advanced paddy-processing machinery deployed in over 27 rice-growing countries. A PhD holder for innovations in farm technology, he now channels his success towards revitalising agriculture’s human core.

“The award reflects a deep desire to give back to the farming community that sustains us all,” Dr Achar told reporters. From 2027, the honour will expand: one exceptional farmer annually from each of five regions—South, Central, Western, Northern and Eastern India—selected by a committee of senior agricultural scientists, practising farmers, researchers, Krishi Pandits and domain experts.

The prize includes Rs 1 lakh cash, a citation, memento and full travel and hospitality for the recipient and family. Deva Rao’s selection celebrates not just seed conservation but inspiration. “He has saved rare varieties that could have faded with time for future generations and served as a role model in agriculture,” Dr Achar said. “We honour his exemplary life.” To amplify impact, Dr Achar established Gaudhama, a model farm at Muniyalu demonstrating sustainable practices. It serves as an educational hub, aiming to draw youth back to farming amid rural exodus and soil degradation concerns.

In an era of climate uncertainty and biodiversity loss, initiatives like Raitha Peetha signal hope. By elevating farmers to ‘seats’ of national esteem, it seeks to restore dignity to tillers of the soil and safeguard India’s agrarian soul for generations ahead.