Live
- Chaitanyanand Saraswati confronted with female aides
- Heavy rain brings relief after days of heat and humidity
- Telangana new DGP Shivadhar Reddy takes charge
- Farmers slam action against cultivators for stubble burning
- Court convicts 3 men in attempt to commit culpable homicide case
- Bengaluru Yellow Line Metro Gets 5th Trainset | Service Frequency to Improve by October 2025
- Bolt takes over Khari Baoli with speed, culture and celebration
- BJP veteran Malhotra passes away at 93
- Delhi topped juvenile crime cases in 2023: NCRB
- Punjabi singer Rajvir remains on life support
Rangapravesha of Sakshi YC on Oct 4
Highlights
Bengaluru: Bharath Kala Grama is to present the Bharatanatya Rangapravesha of Sakshi YC, disciple of Guru Dr. Vasanth Kiran, on October4 at Seva...
Bengaluru: Bharath Kala Grama is to present the Bharatanatya Rangapravesha of Sakshi YC, disciple of Guru Dr. Vasanth Kiran, on October4 at Seva Sadan, Malleswaram, Bengaluru.
The programme will have chief guests viz. Guru Seetha Guruprasad and Gopalakrishna Hegde, President – Shree Yoga Vijnana Kendra, Yelahanka.
The morning promises a vibrant confluence of classical dance and music with the following accomplished artists accompanying the performance: Bharath Kala Grama warmly invites art lovers and patrons of classical dance to join in this celebration of tradition, dedication, and artistry.
Next Story