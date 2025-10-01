Rangapravesha of Sakshi YC on Oct 4

Bengaluru: Bharath Kala Grama is to present the Bharatanatya Rangapravesha of Sakshi YC, disciple of Guru Dr. Vasanth Kiran, on October4 at Seva Sadan, Malleswaram, Bengaluru.

The programme will have chief guests viz. Guru Seetha Guruprasad and Gopalakrishna Hegde, President – Shree Yoga Vijnana Kendra, Yelahanka.

The morning promises a vibrant confluence of classical dance and music with the following accomplished artists accompanying the performance: Bharath Kala Grama warmly invites art lovers and patrons of classical dance to join in this celebration of tradition, dedication, and artistry.