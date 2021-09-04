Rape attempt on nursing student in Mysuru

Mysuru: Close on the heels of gang-rape of an MBA student at the Chamundi foothills recently, a nursing student was allegedly molested in broad daylight.



The incident took place at R S Naidu Nagar under N R Police Station limits. The nursing student was molested by a miscreant while she was alone and studying in her room.

According to a complaint given by the victim, the unidentified miscreant assaulted and attempted to rape her. DCP Pradeep Gunti visited the spot and formed a police team to nab the culprit. Police verified the CC TV footage in the locality and pressed dog squad into service.