Rapido, Traffic Police launch 'Road Safety Awareness Campaign'

Bengaluru: By taking a step towards promoting safer and more responsible road practices among Bangalore commuters. In partnership with the Adugodi Traffic Police Station, Rapido organized road safety awareness programs at major traffic signals in the Koramangala area. The program was held at the Forum Mall Signal and Sony World Signal and was aimed at creating an accident-free Bengaluru.

The road safety awareness programme is aimed at Rapido Captains, customers, and all road users. The program had interactive sessions, road safety demonstrations, and the distribution of road safety materials to raise awareness about the importance of road safety.

Apart from that, Rapido also conducted Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and basic life support (first aid) training for their Captains at the Forum Mall Signal, Koramangala area. Upon completion of this training, the Captains were given certificates to verify their life-saving skills. The company now plans to build this into their training structure, as a mandatory module for Captains.

In the Sony World Signal area, the awareness campaign featured announcements made over loudspeakers, and leaflets with flowers were handed out by volunteers. The leaflets contained messages urging people to use seatbelts and helmets, to protect pedestrians' safety on the road, and to give ambulances the right of way in traffic. Approximately 30,000 people were reached out to through this campaign. As part of this campaign, the Company plans to conduct such sessions across the city. " We are proud to be partnering with the Adugodi Traffic Police Station to promote road safety awareness in Bangalore. We believe that it is our responsibility to educate and raise awareness among all road users, to make our roads safer and reduce road accidents," said Pavan Guntupalli, Co-founder of Rapido.

The road safety awareness programme is open to the public and all road users are encouraged to attend. The program is free of charge and aims to educate and raise awareness about the importance of road safety.