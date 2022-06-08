Reckless driving results in severe injuries to pet dog

Bengaluru: A car ran over a 13-month-old dog while the pet parent was taking the dog fora stroll in Vidyamanya Nagar, Andrahalli at 8.00 pm on Saturday. A complaint has been lodged at the Annapoorneshwari Nagar Police station where the police have booked a case against the owner of the car for allegedly running over the dog.

Harish D, the pet owner, said that the incident occurred while he was taking his dog, Boomer, for a stroll when a Maruti Suzuki Ritz ran over the dog's front left leg within the blink of an eye and caused a severe injury. "Although my pet was on the leash and despite the fact that there was a speed-breaker, the owner of the car's reckless driving resulted in major injuries to my pet. I was in terrible shock and many of my neighbours witnessed the incident and helped me stop the driver. He refused to take any responsibility for the injuries that he had caused. Soon after this, we called the cops to report the incident.However, it was too late as the driver had escaped. In the meanwhile, my neighbours assisted me in providing a basic first aid treatment to my pet," he says.

"The injury was major as the doctors identified a broken left leg and the lungs were filled with fluid due to the accident. There were multiple injuries on the dog's paws and chest. The doctors have informed me that the surgical procedure would cost around Rs. 45,000- 60,000. I just want justice for what has been caused and my pet to recover soon," he adds.