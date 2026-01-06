Records are meant to be broken, says Siddaramaiah

Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said that records are meant to be broken and that even his own achievements could be surpassed by future leaders. He attributed his milestone of becoming the longest-serving Chief Minister after late Devaraj Urs to the blessings and support of the people.

Speaking to the media at Mysuru airport, Siddaramaiah responded to questions about surpassing the late Chief Minister Devaraj Urs’ record for the longest tenure in office. “This has been possible only because of the people’s blessings. It is a matter of pride that Devaraj Urs was also from Mysuru,” he said.

Recalling his political journey, the Chief Minister said he never imagined becoming a minister or Chief Minister when he began his career as a Taluk Board member. “I have contested 13 elections and won more than eight times,” he noted.

Siddaramaiah said that comparing himself with Devaraj Urs was inappropriate, describing Urs as a great and popular leader from a smaller community who led the state under very different circumstances. “He was even elected unanimously once. Records are created to be broken. Another leader may come who serves longer than me or presents more budgets than I have,” he remarked, adding that no decision had yet been taken on organising a celebratory convention.

Cabinet reshuffle after talks with high command

On the issue of cabinet reshuffle, the Chief Minister said discussions would be held with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. “If he gives time, we will discuss the matter,” he said, adding that preparations for the state budget would begin after Sankranti.

Ballari incident under investigation

Responding to questions about the death of a Congress worker during a clash in Ballari, Siddaramaiah said he would discuss the matter with the Home Minister. “The truth will come out after the police investigation,” he stated, adding that a decision on handing over the probe to the CID would be taken later.

‘Centre doing grave injustice to the state’

Criticising the Centre, Siddaramaiah said Karnataka was losing Rs 12,000–15,000 crore annually due to GST-related issues. He also alleged injustice in the implementation of central schemes, stating that the discontinuation of full central funding for MGNREGA would adversely affect labourers, small farmers, women, Dalits, backward classes, minorities, and the poor. “This is unconstitutional and will place an additional burden of around Rs 3,000 crore on the state,” he said.

Directions on tiger capture

On reports of a tiger being spotted near Mysuru airport, the Chief Minister said a meeting with forest officials had been scheduled. He noted that the tiger population in the state had increased significantly, leading to animals straying into human habitats. “Forest officials have been instructed to capture the tiger and relocate it to another forest area,” he said.

Compensation for balloon blast victims

Siddaramaiah also announced that the families of women who died in a balloon blast incident near the Mysuru Palace would be provided compensation of Rs 5 lakh each. The Chief Minister reiterated that governance priorities would continue to focus on public welfare, safety, and protecting the rights of the people of the state.