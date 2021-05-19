Recovery Cases outnumber New Cases For The First Time In History In Karnataka

On Tuesday, the Health Department said that Karnataka had its highest single-day recovery rate ever, with 58,395 discharges, outnumbering fresh infection COVID-19 cases, which numbered 30,309. Although the state had witnessed 525 fatalities in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall number of caseloads to 22,72,374 and the death toll to 22,838.

On Tuesday, 8,676 of the 30,309 new cases recorded were from Bengaluru Urban alone, a drop of over 4,600 cases over Monday, when the city reported 13,338 cases.

K Sudhakar, the Health Minister informed about the recoveries in the state through Twitter. He tweeted that With 58,395 recoveries on Tuesday, Karnataka set a new record for a single-day recovery. Today, 30,309 cases were registered in the state, with recoveries outnumbering new cases. Today in Bengaluru, 8,676 new cases were registered, with 31,795 people recovering.





Karnataka reports the highest ever single day recovery with 58,395 recoveries on Tuesday. 30,309 cases were reported in the state today & recoveries have outnumbered the new cases. 8,676 new cases were reported in Bengaluru today while 31,795 people recovered.#IndiaFightsCorona — Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) May 18, 2021





According to the Health Department's bulletin, 22,72,374 COVID-19 positive cases had been reported in the state as of May 18 evening, with 22,838 deaths and 16,74,487 discharges. The state's total number of active cases reached 5,75,028. The day's positivity rate was 32.50 percent, however the case fatality rate (CFR) was 1.73 percent.

According to State Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar, Karnataka obtained 2,00,000 doses of Covishied on Wednesday as part of the vaccines ordered by the state government order. In addition to the 1,11,24,470 doses obtained from the GoI, the state has received 10,94,000 doses of vaccines including 9,50,000 Covishield doses and 1,44,000 Covaxin through direct procurement from manufacturing companies.





Karnataka received 2,00,000 doses of Covishied today as part of the order placed by state govt. So far state has received 10,94,000 doses (9,50,000 Covishield & 1,44,000 Covaxin) as part of direct procurement from manufacturers in addition to 1,11,24,470 doses received from GoI. — Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) May 18, 2021





Meanwhile, on the defensive line, many lives were lost. According to police statements, 41 Karnataka Police personnel succumbed due to the Covid-19 infection in the second wave of the pandemic, which occurred between April 1 and May 13. 13 of the 41 police deaths were registered in Bengaluru alone.