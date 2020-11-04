Recovery rate up in Mysuru

Mysuru: The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients in Mysuru has gone up and it is higher than State and national average, and there is slight decrease in number of cases reported. Even the death rate due to Covid-19 has come down in October compared to September. Yet death rate due to Covid-19 in Mysuru continues to be higher than State and national average, but it is slightly lower than the global death rate.

Mysuru continues to have the second highest number of cases and deaths after Bengaluru in the State. As on 2 November, Mysuru has reported a total of 47,931 cases, 961 deaths and 1515 cases are active. As on 2 November, death rate due to Covid-19 in Mysuru was 2 percent, while it was 1.35 percent in the State, 1.48 percent in India and 2.55 percent in the world. However as on 2 November the recovery rate of Covid-19 cases in Mysuru has been 95.91 percent, while it was 93.24 percent in the State and 91.96 percent in the country.

The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients in Mysuru has also gone up in October compared to September. And as on 31 October, the recovery rate of Covid-19 patients in Mysuru was 94.56 percent, while it was 91.95 percent in the State. As on 30 September, recovery rate of Mysuru was 77.26 percent while it was 80.64 percent in the State.

There is a slight decrease in number of cases reported and even the death rate due to Covid-19 in October compared to September in Mysuru. In Mysuru, in October there were 13,166 Covid-19 cases and 221 deaths and as on 31 October, death rate was 2 percent. In September, there were 13,569 cases and 293 deaths and as on 30 September death rate was 2.13 percent. In August, there were 13,732 cases and 302 deaths and as on 31 August, death rate was 2.47 percent. In July, there were 3947 cases and 139 deaths and as on 31 July, the death rate was 3.36 percent. On 30 June, Mysuru had 270 Covid-19 cases and three deaths and the death rate was 1.11 percent. And on 31 May, there were just 96 Covid-19 cases.

According to Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri, the Covid-19 situation is under control in Mysuru. Yet as a precautionary measure, testing has been increased and there is no shortage of Remdesivir or oxygenated beds or beds in both government and private hospitals. The number of cases may go up in next week because of visitors to Mysuru during Dasara, she said.

Mysuru district in-charge secretary N Jayaram held a meeting with Mysuru DC, DCP A N Prakash Gowda, SP C B Rishyanth and other district level officers with regards to Covid-19 cases on Tuesday.