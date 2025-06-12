Red alert issued for Coastal Karnataka as heavy rains forecast

Karwar: A red alert has been issued for the coastal districts of Karnataka from June 12 to 14, based on forecasts by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC).

Authorities have urged residents to exercise extreme caution during this period, with the possibility of heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds.

Uttara Kannada Deputy Commissioner K Lakshmipriya has directed the public to follow all safety advisories and avoid unnecessary movement in vulnerable areas.

A 24x7 District Emergency Operations Centre has been activated at the DC’s office to monitor the situation and respond swiftly to distress calls.

Fishing banned

As a precautionary measure, fishermen have been prohibited from venturing into the sea during the alert period. The district administration has also asked the public, particularly children, to avoid low-lying areas, riverbanks, lakes, and the coastline. Tourists have been advised not to enter rivers or beaches until the weather stabilises.

Farmers are urged to suspend agricultural activities during thunderstorms and seek shelter in safe structures. People should avoid venturing outdoors during heavy rain, and stay clear of dangerous trees, electric poles, and broken power lines. The district administration has also warned against taking shelter under old or weakened structures and trees.

Evacuation and relief measures in place

People residing in flood-prone or low-lying areas, or in houses with weak compound walls and structures, are encouraged to shift to designated care centres. The district administration has identified temporary shelters and relief centres, with Tehsildars overseeing operations in each taluk.Residents in rural areas have been specifically cautioned to take extra care while crossing narrow bridges or culverts during heavy rainfall.

Emergency contacts for the Public

The district administration has appealed to the public to report any incidents of wall collapse or unsafe structures immediately. The following emergency contact numbers have been provided for assistance:

24x7 Control Room Toll-Free Number: 08382-229857

WhatsApp Helpline: 94835 11015

For further support, citizens may also contact the Disaster Management Control Room or the respective Tehsildar’s office in their area.