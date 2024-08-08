Registration of 62,830 Waqf immovable properties in Karnataka, including South Kannada

Mangaluru: A total of 62,830 immovable properties related to the Waqf Board have been registered in Karnataka, including Dakshina Kannada, said Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiran Rijiju. Dakshina Kannada MP in Parliament K. The Minister has given this written reply to a question asked by Brijesh Chowta regarding the details of the total assets held by the Waqf Board in the country.

Are there records of properties owned by Waqf Boards in the country including Karnataka? Does the government have a state-wise record of waqf properties in this regard? Chauta had asked the minister questions like whether information is available regarding Wakf property in Dakshina Kannada and their land ownership change. In a written reply, Minister Kiren Rijiju said that the portal of Waqf Asset Management System of India (WAMASI) was launched in 2010. Every month the Waqf properties all over the country are being registered on this portal. So far a total of 8,72,320 immovable properties have been registered in the country. Out of this, a total of 62,830 waqf immovable properties in Karnataka including Dakshina Kannada have been registered.

A total of 32,844 properties in Karnataka have been digitized on the WAMASI portal, he said. Uttar Pradesh has recorded the highest number of waqf properties at 2,17,161 (Sunni) and 15,386 (Shia) in the country. Similarly, 80,480 in West Bengal, 75,955 in Punjab, 66,092 in Tamil Nadu, 53,278 in Kerala have been registered with the Waqf Board. The minister shared information with statistics that states like Delhi, Meghalaya, Manipur, etc. have registered the lowest number of waqf properties apart from the Union Territory.

The Waqf Act was enacted in 1995 to regulate donated (auqaf) properties in accordance with Muslim law. The minister explained that property donated by a person for any purpose recognized as pious, religious or charitable as per Muslim law is regulated under this Waqf Act.

The Waqf Amendment Bill will be tabled in Parliament tomorrow.

In the meantime, the central government has decided to amend the Waqf Act of 1995 to put restrictions on the Waqf Board's properties. Accordingly, the Waqf Amendment Bill related to the curtailment of the powers given to the Waqf Board under the Waqf Act will also be tabled in Parliament on Thursday. In this background MP K. This question mentioned by Brijesh Chowta and the answer given by the minister has gained importance.