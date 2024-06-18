Regular monitoring, management of rainwater is a must: Minister

Bengaluru: NS Boseraju state minister for science and technology and minor irrigation has given strict instructions to the bureaucrats to manage the water received in the initial burst of monsoons and take all steps to ensure water distribution and conservation in the state. He held a review meeting of the minor irrigation department in Bengaluru where he spared no words to make the bureaucracy understand the importance of prudent management of water.

“By god’s grace there was a good initial burst of monsoons, but we must be alert that the bounty we received at a time the state was undergoing difficulties. So I appeal to you to be alert and do everything in your power to ensure that water reaches everybody in the state.” the minister impressed on the officials.

In a progress review meeting held at Vikas Soudha, the minister discussed the status of the 3,685 lakes managed by the Minor Irrigation Department. He urged officials to prioritise rainwater harvesting and ensure that adequate measures are in place to store the rainwater, which is crucial for supporting farmers throughout the year.

He highlighted the need to take preventive measures to avoid water leakage from lakes, barrages, and vented dams. He cited previous incidents of dam breaches and water leaks in the Bidar and Vijayanagar districts and instructed officials to be prepared to handle such mishaps swiftly.

To facilitate the smooth flow of water, the Minister advised clearing any obstructions that could hinder water accumulation in lakes. He warned that failure to do so could cause hardships for local communities in the future an all officials on duty will be held responsible. Reviewing the pending projects, the minister urged the officials to expedite their completion. He stressed the importance of implementing the Chief Minister's budget announcement for 2024–25, which includes eight new projects, and called for their tender processes to be finalised by the end of the month. He said he would again hold a review meeting in the first week of July and wished that he would see a positive report.