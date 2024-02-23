Rehabilitation and Empowerment Centre for differently-abled people launched

Davanagere: A Joint Regional Centre for Skill Development, Rehabilitation, and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, under the aegis of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, was inaugurated in Davangere on Wednesday.

Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Dr. Veerendra Kumar, marked the commencement of this centre through a virtual inauguration ceremony. Situated in the serene surroundings of Vaddanahalli village near Davangere, spanning across a sprawling nine-acre area, this CRC centre stands as a beacon of hope for individuals with disabilities in Karnataka and Goa, representing an investment of 25 crores.

Previously, MP GM Siddeshwar had laid the foundation stone for this visionary project, which now stands as a testament to the government’s commitment to serving the differently-abled community. The inauguration witnessed the presence former MLA Linganna from Mayakonda, who joined in the celebration of this momentous occasion. Speaking at the event, MP GM Siddeshwar emphasized the critical role of the Centre in providing comprehensive training and rehabilitation services to individuals facing speech and mobility challenges.

The centre, built at a cost of 25 crores, is poised to become a hub of skill development and empowerment, with plans underway to establish a 100-bed hospital and facilitate employment opportunities for talented individuals. Ganesh Hiregar, Principal of the National centre for Intellectual Disability, elaborated on the diverse range of training programs and services offered at the centre. From vocational training in tailoring, paper cutting, and agricultural activities to specialized therapies for children with autism and other developmental disorders, the Centre aims to cater to the unique needs of each individual.

With a dedicated team of 18 teachers and 20 guest faculty members, the Centre is equipped to provide holistic care and support to children with disabilities, offering a wide array of therapeutic interventions and educational programs.

Through its multifaceted approach, the Centre endeavours to create a nurturing environment where individuals of all abilities can thrive and lead fulfilling lives.