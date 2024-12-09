Religion cannot exist with hierarchies or discrimination: Siddaramaiah

Belagavi: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday praised the social reformer Basavanna, saying that religion cannot exist with hierarchies or discrimination.

“Basavanna, a 12th-century social reformer taught us that compassion is the essence of religion, and he explained this in a way that even the uneducated could grasp. Religion cannot exist with hierarchies or discrimination,” said the Chief Minister after unveiling the painting of Anubhava Mantapa.

“It is my privilege and I consider it a great honour to unveil the painting. Basavanna and his followers in the 12th century led a remarkable social revolution to eliminate inequality, caste discrimination, and exploitation. Their vision was to build a caste-free, equal society,” said the Chief Minister.

He added that during those times, marriages were determined by caste, and a person’s worth was judged not by talent or merit but by caste and varna.

“Leaders like Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka, former Dy CM C.N. Ashwath Narayan, BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, and I, along with Home Minister G. Parameshwara, Minister for Law H.K. Patil, and Minister for Food K.H. Muniyappa, are all Shudras. Historically, people like us have faced discrimination simply because of caste,” Siddaramaiah pointed out.

He said that the caste system has been maintained by those who benefit from its inequalities, adding that they are the ones perpetuating this discrimination.

“Kuvempu, the legendary author in the Kannada language, said all human beings are born equal, and Kanaka Dasa, a 15th-century saint, poet and social reformer, asked us not to divide ourselves by caste. These words resonate deeply with Basavanna’s teachings,” the Chief Minister said.

He added that Anubhava Mantapa, in many ways, is like today’s legislative assemblies and Parliament, adding that it was inclusive, bringing together representatives of all castes and women.

“Allama Prabhu, a member of a lower community, was its president. History also shows us that such inclusive forums existed during Buddha’s time, with representation from all castes and religions. We must remember Ambedkar’s words: Those who don’t know history cannot create history. Education was once denied to Shudras and women, but Basavanna and his followers rejected this practice, ensuring inclusivity in their society,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that Ram Manohar Lohia rightly said that the caste system has immobilised our society, adding that true progress can only happen when we enable economic and social mobility.

“The caste system is like filth settled at the bottom of a well. When stirred, it moves aside briefly, but it resurfaces quickly. Basavanna’s vision, even 850 years ago, was to build a society free of these barriers. I feel proud that, during my tenure, we have unveiled the painting of Anubhava Mantapa. It is a fitting tribute to Basavanna’s enduring legacy,” said the Chief Minister.