Repair work to affect water supply in several areas of Bengaluru 

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) said that several areas across the city will be affected by water supply disruptions from June 30 to July 7 due to repair works at TK Halli, Harohalli and Tataguni pumping stations. The repairs will include fixing the leakage of the 1950-millimeter water transmission main at the 5.6 km chainage and other electrical and mechanical works.

According to the BWSSB statement, "Shettihalli, Kammagondanahalli, Mallasandra, Bagalagunte, T Dasarahalli, HMT ward, Peenya second stage, third stage, fourth phase, Rajagopal Nagar, Ganapathi Nagar, MEI Colony, Lakshmidevi Nagar, BHCS Layout, Happy Valley, part of BDA Layout, Uttarahalli, Bellandur, Ibbalur, Koramangala first block, fourth block, fourth C block, J block, Military campus ASC center, Siddhartha Colony, Venkatapura, Teachers Colony, Jakkasandra and Jakkasandra Extension, ST bed area, part of Jayanagar fourth T block, Arsu Colony, Thilaknagar, NEI Layout, East End A & B main roads, Krishnappa Garden, BHEL Layout, BTM second stage, Mico Layout, NS Palya, Gurappanpalya, Sudguntepalya, Bismillah Nagar, JP Nagar fourth to eighth stages, Puttenahalli, Jaraganahalli, RBI Layout, Panduranga Nagara, Arakere, Mico layout, Doresani palya, Kottanuru Dinne, Venkatadri Layout, Chunchaghatta, Konanakunte, SBM Layout, Supreme Residency Layout, Lake City, Nadamma Layout, Rotary Nagar, Kodichikkanahalli Village are the areas that will be facing disruptions in water supply".

Other areas that will also be affected by the disruptions are HSR Layout first to seventh sectors, Agara Village, Mangammanapalya, Madina Nagara, ITI Layout, Hosa Layout Palya, Bande Palya, Chandra Layout, BEML Layout first to fifth stage, Nagarbhavi, Annapoorneshwari Nagar, Vishweswarayya Layout all stages, BEL Layout all stages, Mallathahalli, Ulala, D group Layout, Railway Layout, Byadarahalli, Rajajinagar, Mahalakshmi Layout, Rajajinagar sixth block, Basaveshwar Nagar, Manjunath Nagar, Nandini Layout, Goragunte Palya, Shankar Nagar, Prakash Nagar, Kurubarahalli, Shankarmatha, Kamala Nagar, Kamakshipalya, BEML Layout, KHB Colony, Shivanagar, Agrahara Dasarahalli, Papiah Garden and surrounding places.

"The board requests the public to co-operate with the BWSSB" statement added.