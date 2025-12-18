Revenue minister Krishna Byregowda accused of land grabbing by BJP

Belagavi: Serious allegations of land grabbing have been levelled against Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, with opposition leaders accusing him of illegally usurping 21 acres of land in Garudanapalya village of Narasapura hobli in Kolar district. The BJP has alleged that the minister created forged documents and misused his official position to register government and kharab land in his name.

Addressing a press conference in Belagavi on Wednsday, BJP leader Tammesh Gowda released what he described as documentary evidence to substantiate the allegations. He said that the Revenue Minister, who frequently claims that “white-collar corruption does not exist” and projects himself as a crusader for protecting government land, has himself indulged in serious irregularities. “By creating fake documents, Krishna Byre Gowda has allegedly transferred kharab land into his personal ownership. This raises serious questions about his intent and credibility. How did a Revenue Minister use his influence to manipulate land records? Is he fit to continue in such a sensitive position?” Tammesh Gowda asked, demanding the minister’s immediate resignation.

Opposition Leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy also accused the minister of “swallowing” 21 acres of land in Garudanapalya by abusing his power. He alleged that the manipulation of records and conversion of land categories could not have happened without political influence, and called for an independent and impartial probe into the matter.

Joining the attack, BJP leader N. Ravikumar said the controversy reminded people of earlier cases where senior leaders were forced to return assets following public pressure. “Chief Minister Siddaramaiah returned the Hublot watch and 14 sites. Now it is Krishna Byre Gowda’s turn. Lake land and cemetery land cannot legally be transferred into the name of private individuals. How were these lands marked as kharab and converted? This must be thoroughly investigated,” he said, urging the Chief Minister to initiate strict action.

Responding to the allegations, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda dismissed them as politically motivated and maintained that the land in question was ancestral property. “This land belongs to our family and has been passed down from my grandfather to my father and then to us. At the time, I was only a five-year-old child. My grandfather had three children, and the property was divided accordingly,” he clarified.