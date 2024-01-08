Revival of Mangaluru-Lakshadweep Cruise Service?

Mangaluru: Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel has issued directives to the district administration of Dakshina Kannada, urging them to take proactive measures to reinstate the cruise service between Mangaluru and Lakshadweep.

Presently, tourists seeking access to Lakshadweep primarily rely on transportation from Kochi in Kerala, either by ship or flight. However, the island is geographically closer to Mangaluru than to Kochi. Notably, essential goods such as building materials, fruits, and vegetables are already shipped from the historic port of Mangaluru to Lakshadweep.

In the bygone years, a cruise liner operated the route from Mangaluru to Lakshadweep, offering tickets at a modest cost ranging from Rs. 250 to Rs. 300. Additionally, an exclusive tour package was made available. Regrettably, this service has remained dormant for an extended period.

Highlighting the burgeoning interest expressed by netizens on social media to explore Lakshadweep, MP Nalin Kumar Kateel has drawn the attention of the deputy commissioner to this sentiment. In response, he has urged the deputy commissioner to take prompt and decisive actions, aligning with the information provided by his office.

The potential revival of the Mangaluru-Lakshadweep cruise service not only aligns with the geographical advantage but also resonates with the historical ties between the two regions. As these steps are initiated, it is anticipated that the reinstatement of this cruise route would not only enhance tourism opportunities but also contribute to the economic and cultural ties between Mangaluru and Lakshadweep.