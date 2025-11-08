Revolutionising English teaching with ‘Jolly Phonics’

Bengaluru: Chris Jolly, the visionary founder and publisher of Jolly Learning, and creator of the globally acclaimed Jolly Phonics program, visited The Brigade School, Bangalore, as part of his India Teacher Training Tour 2025 — a nine-city initiative aimed at transforming English language education across the country.

The tour, which covers Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Indore, Delhi, and Jodhpur, is designed to empower educators with research-backed methods that make English learning more engaging, inclusive, and effective for young learners.

At the Bangalore session, Chris Jolly addressed educators on the challenges of English teaching and the power of phonics-based learning in overcoming them. The session also featured practical training led by certified Indian Jolly Phonics trainers, who demonstrated how the program helps teachers achieve faster and stronger literacy outcomes compared to traditional teaching methods.