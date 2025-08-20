Rise of flu cases in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Fortis Hospitals in Bengaluru has observed an increase in flu cases over the past few days, with nearly half of the daily patient inflow showing influenza-like symptoms.

On average, about 10 out of every 20 patients report flu-related complaints. While the majority of cases remain mild, complications such as pneumonia may arise in some patients.

The predominant strain detected is Influenza A (H3N2), and patients are being managed with antivirals as per the protocols. At Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, 4 to 5 Influenza/RSV cases are recorded daily.