Rise of flu cases in Bengaluru
Highlights
Bengaluru: Fortis Hospitals in Bengaluru has observed an increase in flu cases over the past few days, with nearly half of the daily patient inflow showing influenza-like symptoms.
Bengaluru: Fortis Hospitals in Bengaluru has observed an increase in flu cases over the past few days, with nearly half of the daily patient inflow showing influenza-like symptoms.
On average, about 10 out of every 20 patients report flu-related complaints. While the majority of cases remain mild, complications such as pneumonia may arise in some patients.
The predominant strain detected is Influenza A (H3N2), and patients are being managed with antivirals as per the protocols. At Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, 4 to 5 Influenza/RSV cases are recorded daily.
