Rishi Sunak, wife offer prayers at Raghavendra Swamy Mutt

Rishi Sunak, wife offer prayers at Raghavendra Swamy Mutt
Bengaluru: Former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty offered prayers at Raghavendra Swamy Mutt in Jayanagar here. The couple was accompanied by Sunak’s in-laws -- Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty, who is a Rajya Sabha member.

Photos of the couple seeking blessings of Guru Raghavendra Swamy have surfaced on social media platforms. They also participated in the temple’s traditional rituals during their visit on Tuesday.

More Stories
