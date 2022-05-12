Rising Heatwave Puts Babies In Hospital In Ballari

Over the last two weeks, the extreme heat in the Ballari district has led several parents to bring their newborns to hospitals with dehydration concerns. This summer, the highest temperature in the district is expected to be approximately 41 degrees Celsius. A few babies were also hospitalized due to a high fever. Ballari district experienced intermittent rains on Tuesday, lowering the maximum temperature. Though some evenings are cooler following rain, the heat returns justafter a day or two.



At least ten babies were detected with dehydration symptoms andare admitted to the district hospital in Ballari for treatment or checkups every day. Doctors are advising parents on how to keep their newborns safe in extreme temperatures. Newborns are treated in a dedicated neonatal unit at the Ballari District Hospital. Several people from Ballari and the neighboring areas come to the hospital for neonatal care.

Dr. Basreddy, Ballari's District Surgeon said that there has been a rise in infants being admitted to hospitals with dehydration and heat exhaustion. During April and May, the temperature in Ballari climbs. He noted that have encouraged pregnant ladies and new mothers to avoid going out in the afternoons unless absolutely necessary. Aside from dehydration, high temperatures can cause fever and kidney problems in neonates. Both new mothers and pregnant women are required to attend nearby hospitals for frequent health checks.