River-Ocean sailing: NCC cadets in for an adventure

Mangaluru: Karnataka Naval Unit -5 of NCC in Mangalore, representing Karnataka and Goa NCC Directorate, has organised an exciting 10-day river and ocean sailing expedition camp against the picturesque backdrop of Udyavara Papanashini River and the Malpe Ocean, stretching up to the Kemmannu-Bengre point. Commencing on September 13 and extending until September 23, this expedition serves as a crucial part of the All India Level Competition among Naval NCC units, vying for the prestigious ‘Most Enterprising Naval Unit’ (MENU) Trophy, to be presented by the Prime Minister during the Republic Day parade.

Participating in this exhilarating adventure are a total of 72 Naval NCC senior division and senior wing cadets hailing from Goa and Karnataka. At the helm of this endeavor are Commandant Cdr Claudy Lobo, assisted by Deputy Camp Commandant Lt Cdr Bharath Kumar and Safety Officer Lt Cdr Akshay Antony.

The expedition boasts three Whaler Class Boats, each accommodating six cadets - four boys and two girls. These cadets have undergone extensive training as part of the Pre-MENU program, focusing on mastering boat handling techniques for the 27-ft DK Whaler class boat.

The primary objectives of this expedition are to familiarize Naval NCC cadets with wind-powered boat navigation, cultivate self-confidence, foster teamwork, and instill survival skills at sea. Furthermore, the expedition aims to ignite the cadets’ passion for water-related activities. In addition to these objectives, the expedition has also been involved in various social service and community development (SSCD) initiatives. These include addressing critical subjects like drug abuse, cybersecurity, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, first aid, CPR procedures, and a beach cleanup drive.

Setting sail from the NCC boat pool at Udyavara, the expedition commenced with Dr. Vijaya Vasanth, Udupi Civil Defence Officer, as the chief guest. The cadets are now poised to cover a remarkable total distance of 219 kilometers on their journey, encompassing the Udyavara-Papanashini River, Malpe Port, St. Mary’s Island, Kemmannu Bengre Delta Point, Daria Bahadurg Fort, and challenging segments of open sea sailing.