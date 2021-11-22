Road repair after rain stops: Minister ST Somashekar

Mysuru: Distrct minister S T Somashekar said that numerous landslides have been occurring in Chamundi Hills due to rainfall from the last few weeks. All the repair works will be started once the rain stops.

Speaking at the 'Janaswaraj' convention here on Monday Somashekar said, "Public Works Department officials and Indian Institute of Science team of Bengaluru have visited and inspected the landslide areas. Many roads, houses have collapsed due to heavy rainfall.

The relief fund has been released for repair works of houses and roads." Rs 600 crore loan has been distributed to 59,500 farmers from Mysuru and Chamarajanagar. he added.

