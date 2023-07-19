Road Safety Expert Committee Formed to Enhance Safety on Bangalore-Mysore Expressway

Mysuru: In a significant move aimed at ensuring the safety of commuters on the Bangalore-Mysore Expressway, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has formed a dedicated Road Safety Expert Committee. This committee will conduct a thorough review of the highway to identify areas for improvement and implement measures to prevent accidents.

The primary objective behind the formation of this committee is to enhance the quality of service provided by the corridor, ensuring safe travel for the people of Karnataka. Currently, the committee is undertaking an extensive highway tour and is expected to conclude its study by July 20. Subsequently, within the next 10 days, the committee will submit a comprehensive report detailing their findings and recommendations.

Stretching over an impressive distance of 118 km, the Bangalore-Mysore Expressway was inaugurated for vehicular traffic just a few months ago in March. Since then, it has played a pivotal role in facilitating commercial activities and fostering socio-economic development in the region. With reduced travel time of just 90 minutes between the two cities in Karnataka, the highway has significantly enhanced connectivity, benefiting both commuters and businesses alike, as highlighted by the Ministry of Land Transport and Highways.

The expressway boasts several key infrastructure features, including four railway flyovers, nine major bridges, 40 minor bridges, and an impressive 89 underpasses. Furthermore, bypasses are currently under construction at strategic locations such as Bidadi, Ramanagara, Channapatnam, Maddur, Mandya, and Srirangapatna. These bypasses will effectively alleviate traffic congestion and further streamline travel on the expressway, ensuring smoother journeys for all.

The Road Safety Expert Committee's formation and subsequent review exemplify the government's commitment to prioritizing the well-being and safety of its citizens. By proactively identifying potential risks and implementing appropriate measures, the committee aims to create an even safer and more secure travel experience on the Bangalore-Mysore Expressway. Commuters and residents eagerly await the committee's recommendations and are optimistic about the positive impact it will have on road safety in the region.