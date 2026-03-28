Rowdy-sheeter murdered in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: In a wee-hour incident that has once again brought Mangaluru into the spotlight, a rowdy-sheeter was brutally murdered near the Ullal overbridge in the early hours of Friday. The victim, identified as Arif alias “Tablet Arif” (46), a resident of Talapady, was allegedly targeted by a gang while he was riding a motorcycle on the Thokkottu flyover at around 4 am.

According to police sources, the assailants rammed their car into Arif’s bike from behind, causing him to fall. They then attacked him with deadly weapons, resulting in his death on the spot. Arif was a known offender with a criminal background and was listed as a rowdy-sheeter under the Mangaluru South police station. He was also an accused in previous serious cases, including murder and attempt to murder.

The attackers managed to flee in their vehicle after the crime. Police suspect the murder to be a fallout of gang rivalry. Senior police officials visited the spot and have launched an investigation.