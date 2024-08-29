RTI worker files complaint against Parvathi Siddaramaiah

Mysuru: The ongoing controversy surrounding Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s involvement in the Muda scam has taken another turn, as a new complaint has been filed against his wife, Parvathi Siddaramaiah. The complaint, lodged by social activist Snehamayi Krishna at Mysore’s Lakshmipuram police station on Wednesday, alleges that Parvathi forged signatures and tampered with documents related to the case.



The allegations come at a critical time, with a hearing scheduled in the Karnataka High Court on Thursday concerning the Governor’s approval for prosecution against CM Siddaramaiah. In this latest development, the complaint accuses Parvathi of creating a fake document and destroying an original file. The complaint also implicates KPCC spokesperson M. Laxman and his associates, alleging their involvement in the conspiracy to fabricate the document.

According to Snehamayi Krishna, the original letter written by Parvathi was intentionally destroyed, and a newly created letter was added to the official file to cover up previous discrepancies. The complaint highlights a number of inconsistencies between the signatures on the original document and those on the newly produced letter, which was purportedly altered to justify prior actions.

One of the key pieces of evidence cited in the complaint is the use of a “Whitener” to alter the contents of the original letter. The altered document was later presented as genuine, but the complainant identified significant differences in the signature of Parvathi between the original and the modified documents, which were allegedly obtained through the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

Snehamai Krishna’s complaint lists nine major discrepancies in Parvathi’s signatures across the two documents. These discrepancies, according to the complaint, indicate a deliberate attempt to alter the original document to align with a fabricated narrative. The complaint demands a thorough investigation into the matter and legal action against those involved in the alleged forgery and conspiracy.

This development adds another layer of complexity to the ongoing Muda scam case, with CM Siddaramaiah already facing legal scrutiny. The accusations against Parvathi and M. Laxman could have significant implications for the case, further intensifying the political and legal challenges facing the Chief Minister. The authorities are expected to respond to the complaint and initiate an investigation into the allegations.