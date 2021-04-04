Rule on 50% seating capacity in cinemas applicable from April 7

Bengaluru: Following a request from the Kannada film industry, the State government on Saturday said its order capping the seating capacity in theatres at 50 per cent in certain districts would now be applicable from April 7. "The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce has made a request to the Chief Minister to allow cinema halls to run due to the fact that advance online bookings have been made because of non-receipt of advance notice," an order, dated Saturday and signed by Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar, said.

"It is now decided that the said restriction will be made applicable with effect from 00:00 hrs of April 7, 2021," it said. Aimed at curbing COVID-19, the government on Friday in a new set of guidelines had ordered the closure of gyms and swimming pools while capping the seating capacity in theatres at 50 per cent in districts like Bengaluru Urban and Rural, including BBMP, Mysuru, Kalaburagi, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Bidar and Dharwad.

It had also ordered apartment complexes to shut common facilities such as party halls and clubhouses, while adding that the new restrictions would be in force till April 20.

The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce president Jayaraj had met Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa earlier in the evening and submitted a memorandum. Also, actor Puneeth Rajkumar whose latest movie "Yuvarathnaa", which hit the screens on April 1, along with his team, met Yediyurappa in this regard.

Puneeth had earlier expressed concerns over the order capping the seating capacity in theatres at 50 per cent.

Coming in support of Puneeth's concerns, another actor Sudeep, in a tweet, said, "Going back to 50% theatrical occupancy is surely a shocker to a film that's just released. Respecting the govt's decision too is our duty, keeping in mind it's for a reason. I wish team #Yuvaratna the best of strength to overcome this situation and come out victorious."