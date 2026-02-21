Safari trips to resume from tomorrow with strict conditions: Eshwar Khandre

Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre has directed officials to strictly enforce conditions as safari operations resume from February 21, following their suspension on November 7 due to escalating human–tiger conflict.

Chairing a review meeting in Mysuru with officials from Mysuru, Kodagu and Chamarajanagar divisions, the Minister stated that a formal order permitting the conditional reopening of safaris would be issued shortly. He warned that any violation of the prescribed conditions would result in accountability being fixed on the concerned officials.

Khandre said that only 50 per cent of the safari vehicles and staff that were operational prior to November 7 would be permitted to function. Safaris must primarily be conducted through buses, while the use of campers and jeeps should be kept to a minimum. Clear operational guidelines will be included in the official order.

Measures to prevent wildlife straying

The Minister instructed officials to identify human–wildlife conflict-prone zones in Bandipur National Park and Nagarhole National Park, and intensify patrolling in these areas. Steps must be taken to prevent wild animals from entering residential localities and causing loss of life or crop damage.

He noted that nearly 100 km along the Bandipur forest boundary is highly sensitive. As part of enhanced monitoring, 25 camps will be set up at intervals of 5 km. Local residents will be appointed as “forest friends” to track wildlife movement. Officials have been asked to submit written proposals for any additional requirements such as thermal drones or vehicles.

Emphasizing that protection of human life is paramount, Khandre said that while wildlife conservation remains critical, safeguarding the lives of people living along forest fringes must be the Forest Department’s first priority. Equal attention must also be given to protecting agricultural crops from wildlife damage.

He further directed that 35 per cent of the revenue generated from safari operations be allocated for the development of forest-fringe communities. The funds are to be used for skill training for local youth, providing fodder for cattle, and supporting children’s education.

The Minister stressed that forest and wildlife conservation cannot succeed without the cooperation of local communities. Forest staff have been instructed to maintain cordial relations with residents and actively involve them in conservation efforts.

Permanent department staff have been directed to mandatorily use the internally developed e-patrolling software.

Outsourced personnel in tiger reserve areas must use the e-STRIPES monitoring system. Wildlife movement will be tracked through an integrated command centre, and alerts must be promptly communicated to field officers.

Officials have also been instructed to respond immediately to complaints and information received through the 1926 helpline.

Forest fire prevention measures

With summer approaching, the Minister directed authorities to take proactive steps to prevent forest fires in Nagarhole National Park, Bandipur National Park, and Biligiri Ranganathaswamy Temple Wildlife Sanctuary. Adequate measures must also be taken to ensure that wild animals such as tigers, leopards, and elephants do not venture out of forests in search of food and water during the dry season. The reopening of safaris, officials said, seeks to balance tourism, conservation, and the safety of both wildlife and local communities.