Sakkath Studio steps into world of Cinema

Bengaluru: In the ever-evolving landscape of digital storytelling, Sakkath Studio has emerged as a trendsetter, transforming the way we experience Kannada content. The studio, renowned for pioneering the first-ever Kannada web series, "Loose Connection," starring sunil Raoh, Anupama Gowda, Sindhu Lokanath etc has not only set trends but has become synonymous with quality in online entertainment.

Led by the dynamic power couple, RJ Pradeep and Shwetha R Prasad, Sakkath Studio, in collaboration with the Niveditha Shivrajkumar, continued to captivate audiences with a diverse range of web series. Notable productions include "HoneyMoon," starring Nagabhushan and Sanjana Anand, "BysMistake," featuring Poorna Mysore and Siri Ravikumar, and "Hate You Romeo," starring Aravind Iyer and Disha Madan. These ventures have not only showcased the studio's creative prowess but have also established them as trailblazers in the digital domain.

Having successfully crafted a niche in the digital space, Sakkath Studio has now embarked on a new chapter by venturing into the world of cinema. The studio has recently wrapped up the shooting of their maiden cinematic project, directed by the acclaimed Nagaraja Somayaji. Nagaraja's previous work, including the micro movie "The Best Actor," which received prestigious awards, including the Dada Saheb Pakle Award, reflects his commitment to excellence. Nagaraj is also known for producing "Puksatte Life," starring the late Sanchari Vijay, and proudly spearheads Focus Photography Services.





The studio, with a history of producing content for platforms like VOOT and AHA, has silently concluded the shoot of their debut movie. The team, comprising a host of creative minds, plans to unveil the unique title, concept, and star cast in the coming week, building anticipation for what promises to be a groundbreaking cinematic experience.



With Pradeep's previous leadership at ZEE5's OTT space and Nagaraj's influence in the photography and visual story telling, coupled with the collective creativity of the team, expectations are soaring for what is undoubtedly going to be a 'Sakkath' Kannada movie.

As the curtain rises on this new chapter, we extend our heartfelt wishes to the Sakkath Studio team. Here's to a seamless transition from web series pioneers to silver screen maestros! Good luck!