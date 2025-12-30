Sakleshpura clears encroached footpaths with JCB operation

Sakleshpura: Municipal workers in Sakleshpura launched a clearance drive, accompanied by earth moving machines and dismantled unauthorised makeshift shops that had occupied footpaths along both sides of the BM Road section of National Highway 75.

These temporary structures, erected illegally over the past five years, severely hampered pedestrian movement, prompting repeated complaints from residents. Authorities from the Sakleshpura municipality issued multiple notices demanding removal, but some street vendors reportedly contested the orders in court.

Judicial intervention required the provision of alternative arrangements before any eviction could proceed. Despite this directive, officials proceeded with the operation, deploying earthmovers to raze the encroachments.

Affected vendors voiced strong opposition, expressing frustration toward the municipal team for the sudden action. They recalled a similar drive five years earlier which initially cleared the sidewalks, only for vendors to rebuild afterward. Recent impetus for the crackdown came during a visit by district administration officials, when locals raised widespread grievances about the ongoing obstructions. Responding to these concerns, the municipality adopted firm measures, resulting in the demolition of more than 100 such stalls during the exercise, as confirmed by officials.