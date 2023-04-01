Sandalwood buzzing with election excitement as stars join the fray

Bengaluru: After the announcement of the Assembly elections, the interest in the film industry on polls is increasing day by day. Sumalatha Ambareesh, Tara, Jaggesh, BC Patil, Kumar Bangarappa, Chief Minister Chandru, Tennis Krishna, Shruti, Jayamala, Umashree, Saikumar, Ananth Nag, Nikhil Kumaraswamy, Pooja Gandhi are already directly identified with various parties, but there are still more surprising names making noise among all party.

Just two or three weeks ago, there was news that Anant Nag will join the BJP. BJP leaders also shared information about this. Anant Nag did not join BJP at the last moment. Now another surprising name has been heard. Actor Meghana Raj Sarja is said to be joining BJP. There is a strong rumour that she will announce a decision on this soon. The news that Meghana's parents have agreed and Sarja's family has not agreed is doing the rounds in Gandhinagar. Meanwhile, actress Ramya's name is being heard frequently. It is being said that this time Ramya will enter the fray from the Congress.

It is said that Ramya will choose one of the three constituencies of Padmanabha Nagar, Mandya and Channapatna. This news should also be official.

Aam Aadmi Party has already announced tickets for Kannada actor Tennis Krishna and director Smile Srinu. While Tennis Krishna is contesting from Thuruvekere, Smile Srinu (Srinivas N) has been declared ticket for Kudligi constituency. Both of them have also started campaigning in their respective constituencies for several days.