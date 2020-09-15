Sandalwood Drug Case: No Outside Food For Ragini, Sanjjanaa

Sandalwood actress Ragini Dwivedi could have made a wonderful career in the film industry had she not gotten herself entangled in the drug mafia. The actress has been shifted to Parappana Agrahara jail for 14 days judicial custody.

Four other accused, Loom pepper alias Simon, Prashantha Ranka, Rahul,and Niyaj along with Ragini were lodged at Parappana Agrahara jail. We hear that they will be put up in a quarantine center and later shifted to jail after the quarantine period.

Jail authorities have refused to allow any outside food for these accused and they have to be content with food they prepare at the jail premises. This is being done due to the Corona situation. The other sandalwood actor Sanjjanaa Galrani arrested by CCB police will continue to be in their custody for a few more days.

Including Ragini, totally seven people will be lodged at Parappana Agrahara as per ACMM court directives. Both the actors who were arrested by the CCB have been under their custody right from the day of their arrest.

The CCB has given its consent to the court to shift Ragini to judicial custody and accordingly the court has issued directions to hand over Ragini Dwivedi to judicial custody for 14 days. Now the CCB has appealed to the court to continue to keep Sanjjanaa in their custody for five more days.

So far, Sanjjanaa Galrani has spent six days in CCB custody. The court is yet to pass orders to this effect. On the other hand, Ragini Dwivedi and others who were with her had spent more than 12 days in CCB custody. Ragini had appealed to the court to permit her to get admitted in a private hospital due to her back pain and Asthma ailments but the court turned down her request.

It may be recalled that the link to the Sandalwood drug scandal was found when a small-time Kannada TV artiste was arrested by the police in possession of drugs. It was her who dropped the names of these Sandalwood actors and their link to drugs.

Meanwhile, the house of former Karnataka minister Jeevaraj Alva's son, Aditya Alva was raided by the CCB this morning who conducted a search at his Bengaluru Bungalow. We have to wait to see what more will emerge out of the cCB investigation.