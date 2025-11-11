Sarbananda Sonowal to Inaugurate Upgraded MMCT 2.0 Maritime Training Campus in Karnataka

Mangaluru: In a significant development for maritime education in India, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal will inaugurate the newly modernised MMCT 2.0 campus of Mangalore Marine College & Technology on November 13. The institute, established in 2010, is Karnataka’s only Directorate General of Shipping-approved marine college, offering specialised training for maritime careers.

MMCT operates under the CMC Group of Institutions, which has marine training centres in five major port-connected cities. The group has produced thousands of certified marine engineers and nautical officers currently employed by leading global shipping companies.

The MMCT 2.0 campus features over 1,50,000 sq. ft. of upgraded facilities aligned with international maritime training standards. The centrepiece of the upgrade is the Ship-in-Campus module, which replicates the functioning of an actual vessel, enabling hands-on training with marine engines, auxiliary machinery, and navigation equipment.

The institution has also installed multiple advanced simulators, including a Full Mission Bridge Simulator, LNG Bunkering Simulator, Engine Room Simulator, and Steering Simulator. Supporting amenities include specialised marine workshops, smart classrooms, digital library, renovated hostels, gym, cafeteria, swimming pool, and auditorium.

MMCT offers career-focused maritime programs such as Graduate Marine Engineering (GME), Electro Technical Officer (ETO) training, Diploma in Nautical Science (leading to BSc Nautical Science), and General Purpose Rating courses.

CMC Group Chairman S. I. Nathan stated that MMCT 2.0 aims to meet the increasing global demand for skilled seafarers. “Our vision is to produce professionals equipped for the future of marine operations, safety, and sustainability,” he said.

The upgraded campus positions Karnataka as an emerging centre for maritime workforce development in India.