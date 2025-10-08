SC rejects media ban on Dharmasthala case

Vijayanagara: Members of the Valmiki Nayaka community in Hosapete boycotted the state government’s official Valmiki Jayanti celebration on Tuesday, protesting the government’s move to include the Kuruba community in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category. Instead, the community organised its own celebration at the Valmiki Nayaka Samaj premises on Sandur Road.

The event, led by Taluk Valmiki Nayaka Samaj president Gosala Bharamappa and general secretary Devaramane Srinivas, saw participation from several local leaders and elders. Community members across various keris (local divisions) and garadi manes (traditional gymnasiums) also marked the day with floral tributes to Maharshi Valmiki’s portrait in their neighbourhoods.

Devaramane Srinivas said, “We had urged Prasannananda Swamiji of Rajanahalli Valmiki Gurupeetha not to attend the government programme. His decision to stay away from Bengaluru celebrations has strengthened our protest. Our future agitation against the inclusion of Kurubas under ST will intensify.”

Meanwhile, the official Valmiki Jayanti programme was held quietly at the District Commissioner’s office, attended by MLA H.R. Gaviappa, Deputy Commissioner Kavita S. Mannikeri, and SP S. Jahnavi. The event included felicitation of meritorious students and teachers, but community leaders’ absence turned it into a largely administrative ceremony.