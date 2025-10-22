Live
- Short expects Aussie pacers to target Kohli again with swing and nip
- How India can grab last remaining semifinal spot
- Mandhana continues her reign as No. 1 batter
- Lakshya exits after first-round loss to Nhat
- Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat’ Day 1 Box Office: Harshvardhan Rane Film Rakes in Rs 8.50 Crore
- Vaani Kapoor on Delhi’s AQI: Maybe next year, we celebrate without dimming the air we breathe
- Chitrangda Singh shares picture from hospital: ‘Hoping to be running like a hare soon’
- Shreya Ghoshal worships her pets, Sherlock and Luna, on ‘Kukur Tihar’
- Akhand Ghungroo Naad: A ten-hour kathak offering of devotion and rhythm
- Hyderabad Air Quality Today: Moderate AQI, Pollution Levels & Safety Tips
School authorities booked for beating Class V student
Bengaluru :Police said they have registered a case against a private school here after a class 5 student was allegedly beaten and confined in a room...
Bengaluru :Police said they have registered a case against a private school here after a class 5 student was allegedly beaten and confined in a room by school authorities. According to police, the incident took place at a school in Sunkadakatte, Magadi Road, on October 14.
The boy’s mother alleged that principal Rakesh Kumar and teacher Chandrika assaulted her son with a PVC pipe and locked him in a room until late evening. Police questioned the principal and later released him on bail. Officers said he admitted to assaulting the child, reportedly over irregular attendance. In a similar incident, a student at a traditional ‘Pathashala’ in Nayakanahatti village, Chitradurga district, was beaten by a teacher for making a phone call to his grandmother. A video of the incident, which went viral, shows the teacher kicking and assaulting the fifth-grade boy.
The teacher has been identified as Veeresh Hiremath. Police arrested him in Kalaburagi, where he had fled fearing action. Reacting to the incidents, Karnataka Minister for Women and Child Welfare Laxmi Hebbalkar said she has taken serious note and assured that the teacher involved in the brutality will face stringent action. “The education department has started an investigation into the matter,” she added.