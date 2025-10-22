School authorities booked for beating Class V student

Bengaluru :Police said they have registered a case against a private school here after a class 5 student was allegedly beaten and confined in a room by school authorities. According to police, the incident took place at a school in Sunkadakatte, Magadi Road, on October 14.

The boy’s mother alleged that principal Rakesh Kumar and teacher Chandrika assaulted her son with a PVC pipe and locked him in a room until late evening. Police questioned the principal and later released him on bail. Officers said he admitted to assaulting the child, reportedly over irregular attendance. In a similar incident, a student at a traditional ‘Pathashala’ in Nayakanahatti village, Chitradurga district, was beaten by a teacher for making a phone call to his grandmother. A video of the incident, which went viral, shows the teacher kicking and assaulting the fifth-grade boy.

The teacher has been identified as Veeresh Hiremath. Police arrested him in Kalaburagi, where he had fled fearing action. Reacting to the incidents, Karnataka Minister for Women and Child Welfare Laxmi Hebbalkar said she has taken serious note and assured that the teacher involved in the brutality will face stringent action. “The education department has started an investigation into the matter,” she added.