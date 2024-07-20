School children to get eggs four days a week in Karnataka: Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced on Saturday that the students of government and government-aided schools will get eggs for four days a week.

He spoke while inaugurating a programme, in partnership with the Azim Premji Foundation, to provide free supplementary nutritious food six days a week to children in government and aided primary and secondary schools.

Quality food is essential for mental health and good education, said the Chief Minister. “Creating opportunities for good education for the children of the poor is our aspiration,” he underlined.

“I have seen children come to school without breakfast and stay until noon without lunch. Hence, we decided to provide meals and eggs two days a week. The Azim Premji Foundation has joined hands with the government in this noble cause to provide eggs and supplementary nutritious food to children four days a week,” he said.

He called on school children to develop scientifically and intellectually, stating that only then can they become socially responsible.

“Creating opportunities for good education for the children of the poor is our aspiration. For this reason, we are providing uniforms, shoes, and socks, and opening more residential schools,” he said.

Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa, Wipro Chairman Azim Premji couple, the government's Additional Chief Secretary L.K. Atheek Ahmed, Chief Minister's Political Secretary Naseer Ahmed, and Guarantee Implementation Committee Vice President Mehrooz were present.