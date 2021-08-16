  • Menu
Schools, colleges will be opening in district soon: Minister ST Somashekar

District-in-charge minister ST Somashekar
District-in-charge minister ST Somashekar

District- in- charge minister S T Somashekar on Monday said that steps will be taken to restart schools and colleges in district as per state government guidelines.

Chamarajanagar: District- in- charge minister S T Somashekar on Monday said that steps will be taken to restart schools and colleges in district as per state government guidelines. Speaking at the progress review meeting in Kollegal he said that the Chamarajanagar district has less than two per cent Covid cases but we should not neglect it as it is bordering Kerala and Tamil Nadu. He instructed officers to speed up vaccination programme to school, college students and staff to ensure them to attend classes. MLA Narendra and others were present.

Speaking to mediapersons he ridiculed Congress leaders for day dream that the state BJP government would fall. He said the government is strongest after Basavaraja Bommai became chief minister and congress is shivering. He said Bommai did good work as home and irrigation minister, and have no black mark, the government would complete term. He said few ministers have dissatisfaction over-allotment of portfolios but it was solved after Bommai spoke with them.

