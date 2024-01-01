Sculptor Arun Yogirajs statue finalised for installation at Ram temple

Mysuru: The much-anticipated installation of Rama lalla's idol in Ayodhya Ram temple is set to become a reality, marking a significant step in the construction of the Ram Mandir. Renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj from Mysuru has been instrumental in crafting the idol, which is currently being installed in Ayodhya. The Ram Mandir Trust has announced the selection of the Ram Lalla idol, with the installation ceremony scheduled for January 22.

Ramajanma Bhoomi trust has finalised the selection on Monday through voting. For the creation of the Rama lalla idol, a unique Krishna stone from Bujjegoudanapura village in HD Kote taluk of the Mysuru district was chosen. The idol was meticulously sculpted by a team of artists, headed by Arun Yogiraj. Ultimately, the idol carved by Arun Yogiraj from Mysuru was selected for the prestigious installation.

The Ram lalla idol stands at an impressive height of 51 inches, while the total structure, including the pedestal, measures 8 feet in height and three feet in width. The selection process considered not only the craftsmanship but also the overall spiritual influence conveyed by the statue.

Champat Rai, the general secretary of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust, stated, "Earlier, a meeting of the trust was convened to select the idol of Lord Ram Lalla, which will be enshrined inside the sanctum sanctorum of the grand temple. Three sculptors participated in the competition, with renowned artists from Rajasthan, Bangalore, and Mysore creating three idols. Arun Yogiraj from Mysore and K.L. Bhatt from Bangalore sculpted an idol with a dark complexion, while Arun Yogiraj crafted a 51-inch idol. The selected idol is a wonderfully crafted representation of Lord Rama in the form of a 5-year-old Bala Rama."

He continued, describing the distinctive features of the idol, "The eyes of the Rama idol resemble lotus petals, and Bala Rama's face radiates like the moon. There is a serene smile on the lips, and the long arms of Bala Rama draw attention, imparting a captivating look. The impressively carved idol distinctly portrays the son of King Dasaratha and an avatar of Lord Vishnu.

Speaking after the selection of idol sculptor Arun Yogiraj expessing his gratitude, mentioned that he feels fortunate to have had the opportunity to carve the stone idol of Ramlalla. He conveyed his joy at being selected for this significant project. Arun Yogiraj shared insights into the dedication and hard work involved in the sculpting process, emphasizing the significance of this achievement in his career.