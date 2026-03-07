Second airport after technical advice from AAI: CM

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, presenting the state Budget for 2026-27 on Friday, said that a second airport will be developed for Bengaluru, aimed at decongesting the city’s Kempegowda International Airport.

He said the feasibility report will be prepared after obtaining technical advice from the Airports Authority of India (AAI). “To decongest Kempegowda International Airport, which has emerged as the country’s third largest airport, a second airport will be developed in Bengaluru for which a feasibility report will be prepared after obtaining technical advice from the Airports Authority of India,” Siddaramaiah said.

The AAI officials have already visited the three shortlisted sites for Bengaluru’s second international airport. The state government had shortlisted three locations -- two on Kanakapura Road near Harohalli and one on Kunigal Road in Nelamangala. The CM also announced that the government has released Rs 1,593 crore of grants for development of seven domestic airports in the state so far. “For the current year, Rs 200 crore has been earmarked.”

Flight training school and manufacturing or assembly of aircraft activities in Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode will be undertaken on the premises of Vijayapura and Shivamogga Airports respectively, he added.