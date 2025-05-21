Live
Second brawl in Mangaluru jail
Mangaluru: Inmates of the Mangaluru District Prison allegedly vandalised the prison kitchen on Monday afternoon, causing damage worth approximately ₹1 lakh, according to a statement from the police.
The incident occurred around 2:15 p.m. when a group of prisoners entered the ‘A’ block kitchen area, reportedly objecting to the manner in which food was being prepared. The prisoners damaged kitchen equipment, utensils, and interior fixtures, police said.
One inmate sustained minor injuries during the scuffle. Following a complaint by jail staff, police registered a case under IPC Section 118(1), 3(5) of BNS-2023 and Section 2(B) of the KPDLP Act.
An investigation is underway.
