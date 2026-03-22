Gas crisis deepens as Iran war hits supply

Bengaluru: The ongoing Israel–Iran conflict has begun to severely impact LPG supply in Karnataka, triggering a widespread gas shortage that is disrupting daily life, particularly for hotels, paying guest accommodations, and even welfare institutions. From Bengaluru to smaller towns, the scarcity of gas cylinders has forced many to revert to traditional cooking methods, raising both operational costs and concerns over safety.

In several parts of Bengaluru, including Basaveshwar Nagar and RR Nagar, hotel owners are struggling to keep their kitchens running. With commercial LPG cylinders unavailable, many eateries have shifted to firewood stoves. However, this alternative has proven both expensive and inefficient. “Earlier, cooking would be completed within a couple of hours. Now it takes four to five hours on firewood stoves,” said a hotel owner, highlighting the operational challenges.

The demand for firewood stoves has surged dramatically. Vendors report that prices have shot up from ₹2,000 to as high as ₹5,000, and even then, availability is limited. In some cases, building owners are objecting to the use of firewood stoves due to safety concerns, leaving business owners with few options. Popular eateries such as Rajeshwari Cafe in Banashankari and Pai Vihar near Corporation Circle have either reduced their menu or are operating at limited capacity. “We are unable to serve several items due to gas shortage. Customers are disappointed, but we have nochoice,” a restaurant owner said. The crisis has also hit PG accommodations and small food joints hard. In areas like NR Colony and Sajjan Rao Circle, PG operators have cut down meal options, leading to dissatisfaction among students and working professionals. “We are paying full fees but not getting proper food,” complained a resident of a PG facility.

The shortage is not limited to Bengaluru. In districts like Ballari, Bidar, Tumakuru, and Raichur, long queues have formed outside gas agencies. In Kurugodu, residents waited for hours after learning that a fresh stock of cylinders had arrived. In Bidar, locals claim that LPG has not been available for over 10 days, forcing families to depend on alternative cooking methods.

The situation has become particularly alarming in welfare institutions. An old-age home in Madikeri, Kodagu district, housing over 25 elderly residents, is facing acute difficulties in preparing food. The management has appealed to donors for immediate support in the form of gas cylinders.

Amid mounting pressure, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has reportedly written to the Centre, urging immediate intervention to address the LPG shortage. The state government is seeking increased allocation and faster distribution to stabilise the situation. Experts warn that if the international situation continues to escalate, supply chains could face further disruptions, worsening the crisis. For now, citizens and businesses across Karnataka remain caught in an unprecedented fuel crunch, hoping for swift corrective measures.