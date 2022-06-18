Security stepped up for PM’s visit to Mysuru

Mysuru: The bomb squad on Friday undertook a thorough check of the roads Prime Minister Narendra Modis is expected to take during his visit to city on Monday to participate in the International Day of Yoga.

Modi is also expected to visit Chamundeshari temple at Chamundi Hills and JSS Math on Monday evening. The police squads checked the route to Chamundi Hills.

Modi will arrive at 11.45 AM on June 20 at Yelahanka air base by a special flight. He will travel to Kommaghatta in a helicopter and lay the foundation stone for Bangalore sub-urban rail project, rail road project and multi model logistic park between 12.30 PM and 1.45 PM.

He will also inaugurate the Dr BR Ambedkar School of Economics and upgradation of 150 ITIs from 2.30 pm to 4 PM before leaving for Mysuru by a helicopter.

He will reach Mysuru by 4.50 PM and interact with the beneficiaries of various projects of Union government at Maharaja College grounds. He will inaugurate the IIHs

excellence centre constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 150 cr under Union government funds.

Later, he will visit JS Math at 6.30 PM and inaugurate a Veda Patashala. He will visit Chamundeshwari temple at 7.30 PM. He will stay in a private hotel for the night. On June 21, he will take part in the International Day of

Yoga at Mysuru Palace grounds from 6.30 AM to 7.45 AM. Modi is likely to meet Pramodadevi Wodeyar and Yaduveer Chamaraja Krishnadatta Wodeyar at Mysuru Palace.