Separate inspection squads to inspect internship implementation : V-C

“Students should not waste time every day just because they have secured an internship. I will appoint separate inspection squads to monitor the functioning of students and companies. Therefore, everyone must work carefully,” said Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) Vice-Chancellor Dr. S. Vidyashankar.

Speaking at the inauguration of the “Workshop on Internship Implementation for Coordinators in Educational Institutions” organized by VTU at BMS Engineering College, he said, “To control the fake certificates that students used to submit earlier, we have implemented this comprehensive internship portal. All students must register only through this portal. So far, 81,000 students have registered, and their internships will begin from the first week of February.”

“We have also received complaints that some companies, after claiming to provide free internships, later demanded money from students. We will take disciplinary action against such companies. That is why we are appointing inspection squads. These squads will visit all companies and check the infrastructure. Students must also record daily what they have learned in a diary. This will put an end to malpractice by students. For the first time, we have introduced this internship portal. If you have any suggestions, we will consider them,” he added.

Former VTU Executive Committee member G. Rakesh said, “Already 14,000 companies are offering internships through the portal. Students must compulsorily write in their diary every day about what they have learned. At this time, there is a possibility that students may use artificial intelligence. Internship coordinators must be alert about this. If students face any problems, coordinators must resolve them.”

More than 200 internship coordinators from various colleges participated in the program, along with VTU Bengaluru Regional Office Director Dr. H R Sudarshan Reddy, VTU Internship Coordinator Dr. CM Rakshitha, BMS Engineering College Principal Dr. Bhimesh Arya, and Vice-Principal Dr. L. Ravikumar.