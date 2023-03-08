Serial defector to join JD(S), sets off rivalry

Hassan: A Manju, a serial defector who has represented Congress as well as BJP since 1994 has now decided to quit BJP and join JDS. Manju was a minister in the Siddaramaiah-led cabinet, soon he joined BJP in 2019 and now, he's announced that he will be contesting with a JDS ticket.

He made an official statement regarding this defection on Tuesday at a meeting with his supporters at Arkalgud taluk in Hassan. In the meeting, he also announced that he will be contesting in the Arkalgud assembly constituency with a JDS ticket.

Although JDS leader, H D Kumaraswamy had given a hint about this instance earlier in February, it has been confirmed on Tuesday. The sitting MLA of Arkalgud, however, is also a JDS leader by the name A T Ramaswamy.

Ramaswamy has consistently been Manju's rival since 1994 in Arkalgud constituency. Although both of them changed parties in between, the political fight was always on between them.

In six assembly elections held since 1994, Ramaswamy and Manju have each won three times. This time, however, the fight between them is expected to be much harsher as both of them will be changing parties.

Sources claim that Ramaswamy's rapport with JDS has worsened in the past two years as he distanced himself from party activities despite being a sitting MLA. Manju stated that this is the reason why Ramaswamy will not be getting a ticket from JDS this time for the Arkalgud constituency.

Just recently, Manju was seen at JDS supremo, H D Deve Gowda's residence at Padmanabhanagar in Bengaluru. Sources say that he had conducted discussions with the JDS chief and took his blessings.

Manju's official entry into JDS is expected to be conducted in the presence of Deve Gowda either on March 11 or March 12. Manju will also be taking part in the JDS party's Pancharathna Yatra on March 16.

Meanwhile, it is believed that Ramaswamy has offers from Congress and BJP to join them. He could still have a chance to contest in Arkalgud and face his rival yet again.

Despite joining BJP in 2019, Manju has not contested an assembly election and remained just a former minister in his stronghold. Though he has not cited a reason for quitting BJP, political experts claim that Manju's hunger for power rests only in the hands of Congress or JDS.