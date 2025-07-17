Serial offender with 21 criminal cases arrested

Mangaluru: A 48-year-old man wanted in connection with over 20 criminal cases across Karnataka has been arrested by the Surathkal police in Dharwad district. The accused, identified as Rajesh Naik alias Raj alias Raju Pamadi, was apprehended on July 14 from Vidyagiri in Dharwad.

Police officials said Naik had been evading arrest for years and had failed to appear before court in multiple cases, resulting in at least 10 non-bailable warrants being issued against him. His criminal record spans districts including Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, and Dharwad.

The cases registered against him range from attempted murder and theft to assault and obstruction of public servants. In Mangaluru city alone, eight theft cases are pending against him—four each at Surathkal and Mulki police stations. During an earlier stint in judicial custody, Naik allegedly attacked fellow inmates and jail personnel, leading to two additional cases at Barke police station.

Further charges have been registered at police stations in Manipal, Hiriyadka, Baindur, Udupi Town, Kundapur, Gangolli, Sirsi, Honnavar, and Dharwad. The arrest was executed by Surathkal police officers Ajith Mathew and Sunil.

Naik was produced before a local magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.