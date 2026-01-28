Set for life-saving missions: Fishermen of Dakshina Kannada launch first ‘Boat Ambulance’

Mangaluru: Fishermen in the Ullal region of Dakshina Kannada district have taken a landmark initiative by launching the zone’s first-ever “Boat Ambulance,” a life-saving service designed specifically for marine and river emergencies.

The vessel was formally inaugurated and flagged off by Karnataka Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader at the Jappinamogaru riverbank on Monday.

The boat was constructed, financed and will be operated by members of the Ullal Nadooni and Gillnet Fishermen’s Association.

Addressing the gathering, Speaker Khader described the project as highly significant for protecting fishermen’s lives. He noted that the idea originated from the fishermen themselves and expressed hope that this model would inspire the state government to replicate similar services elsewhere.

Legislative Council member B.M. Farooq called the service a divine act of saving those in peril at sea and wished it continued strength and success, while also praying for the economic security of the fishing community.

The programme was presided over by Hanif Solar, president of the Ullal Nadooni and Gillnet Fishermen’s Association.

Former president of Sayyid Madani Dargah Abdul Rashid extended a welcome, and Mohan Shirlal compered the event.

In a symbolic gesture, Speaker Khader and MLC Farooq boarded the boat ambulance after the inauguration and sailed a short distance on the river. In the middle of the waterway, they performed a flag-hoisting ceremony, echoing the Republic Day spirit and drawing attention to the vessel’s purpose.

The boat ambulance is intended exclusively for emergency medical evacuation during fishing operations in the sea or river.

It can accommodate up to 30 people and is equipped with a siren, emergency red beacon, stretcher, oxygen cylinder, medical kit, life jackets, and trained health personnel.

A dedicated team of 15 members, including a skilled boat operator, is ready to respond.

The service will be based at Ullal jetty and activated immediately whenever a fisherman faces a health crisis or accident at sea.

This initiative is particularly noteworthy because earlier government announcements about starting a boat ambulance service never materialised. The fishermen’s association stepped forward to build and run it themselves, making it a community-owned and community-driven project aimed at saving lives in one of the most hazardous professions.