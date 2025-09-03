Seven arrested for rape of minor

Mangaluru: Police in Mangaluru have arrested seven men in connection with the rape of a minor college student near Kinnikambla in Gurupura Kaikamba. According to investigators, the victim came into contact with one of the accused, Karthik, through Instagram. On June 29, he lured her on the pretext of an outing and allegedly assaulted her in a secluded spot near Adyar Falls. Another accused, Rakesh Saldana, also committed the assault, while the incident was filmed. The video was later circulated among others.

Police said five others — Jeevan, Sandeep, Rakshith, Shravan and Suresh — abetted the crime by sharing the video and intimidating the victim. All seven have been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Information Technology Act. They have been remanded to judicial custody. Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal said the case underscores the risks of unsafe interactions on social media and assured that strict action would be taken against those involved in crimes against minors.