Seven Died In Belagavi Road Accident

In the early hours of Sunday morning in the Belagavi taluk, a multi-utility vehicle carrying workers killed seven daily wage workers from one hamlet to another slid off Kalyal bridge near Kabalapur and leaving 14 people wounded. The workers were engaged in track doubling work at two locations: the Sambra village area and the Desur railway junction in the Belagavi Taluk. They used to drive a Cruiser car from their villages to the job areas and back every day.



They were in the MUV on Sunday as well when it was involved in an accident early in the morning. Since one of the worker's health is critical, he has been transferred to a private hospital.

According to sources, three MUVs are used to transport workers from the Gokak taluk's Akkatangerhal village to their destinations. They continued by speculating that the collision may have resulted from drivers racing one another. Bheemappa, who was behind the wheel on Sunday, drove recklessly and caused the collision.

The cops had to use a crane to remove the debris from the canal because the car was entirely destroyed. Senior officials, including Belagavi Police Chief Dr. MB Boralingayya, visited the location.

Following the disaster in Belagavi, CM Basavaraj Bommai stated on Sunday that the surviving family members of the deceased would receive Rs 5 lakh in compensation. Later, Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar made it clear that five of the nine victims who were construction workers in the road tragedy and who possess Construction Board cards will receive Rs 5 lakh apiece.

Only Rs 3 lakh would be given to each family of a non-card holder. When asked about the disparity in compensation amounts that because there is no provision for individuals without Construction Board cards to pay Rs 5 lakh each, they are just paying Rs 3 lakh apiece.