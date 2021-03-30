Sex CD scandal: Woman urges HC to monitor SIT probe

Bengaluru: In another twist to the sex CD scandal, the woman who accused former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi of demanding sexual favours in exchange for a government job, has written to Karnataka High Court Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka urging him to monitor the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the scandal. In the letter on Monday she expressed fear that the SIT might destroy the evidence in collusion with the perpetrators.

The woman said that 'Jarkiholi is a very influential person and can go to any extent to get a clean chit' and requested the High Court to monitor the probe.

"Jarkiholi is a highly influential person and has already threatened me in public, of going to any extent to clear my charges against him. I have already expressed my apprehension that there is a threat to myself and my parents from Ramesh Jarkiholi, who is a highly influential person...I have requested the Special Investigation Team seeking protection for myself and my parents," she said in a mail.

She further added that despite stating her apprehensions to the SIT neither she nor her family was given any protection.

She also stated that Jarkiholi used his influence through SIT and caused serious threat to her parents and forced them using criminal force to prevent her from appearing before the magistrate in pursuing the complaint and preventing her from making any statement against him.

"Ramesh Jarkiholi is having criminal antecedents, and has already started destroying evidence regarding offences in every possible way. The SIT is completely dancing to the tunes of Ramesh Jarkiholi and the government of Karnataka is also protecting him and so far I have not gained confidence in the investigation agency or the government," the three page letter said.

"I am the sufferer and have to fight for my dignity and womanhood. Statements made by my parents that I was kidnapped are baseless and my family has been pressured to make such statements," she said.

Meanwhile, leader of the opposition Siddaramaiah said, "In a letter to the High Court Chief Justice, the victim has expressed distrust about SIT probe and she feels SIT is destroying evidence by colluding with her opponents. This allegation is very serious and needs immediate attention."

In a tweet he added, "CD victim claimed to have attempted suicide & now she claims that there is threat to her life. @CMofKarnataka @BSYBJP, Home Minister @BSBommai & the whole govt will be responsible if something happens to the victim. The news of CD victim, writing a letter to High Court Chief Justice about threat to her life, is distressing & terrifying.

Mr. @BSYBJP, Is your govt working in Karnataka?"

Amidst the growing embarrassment for the State government, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on March 10 announced constitution of the Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by IPS officer Soumendu Mukherjee, to probe the sex scandal case.

Bommai had earlier suspected a huge political conspiracy to destabilize the government behind the scandal.

As a precautionary step six ministers approached the court and secured an injunction order restraining media organization from publishing or broadcasting any defamatory or unverified stories against them. Though Union Minister Sadananda Gowda had expressed displeasure, the ministers defended their step.

Jarkiholi had called the CD fake and said that he would approach the court. Earlier this month, Dinesh Kallahalli, a social activist who had complained against the minister at Cubbon Park police station, withdrew the complaint with a couple of days.