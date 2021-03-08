'Sex-for-Job' scam: Netizens trend #BJPCDScandal on twitter

Bengaluru: St­ate ministers' move to secure a court injunction against the media houses from publishing or airing "defamatory" content proved to be counter-productive as it has caused more embarrassment to the BJP government led by BS Yediyurappa.

Especially, at a time when the BJP with all its might wants to form the government in the states which are going to elections soon the sex scandal allegedly involving former BJP minister Ramesh Jarkiholi has given the saffron party a huge jolt.

On Sunday, netizens trended #BJPCDScandal in which the Congress did not leave a stone unturned to lash out at the State government.

Sridhar Ramaswamy, a member of all India professionals Congress tweeted, "The BJP has gone to court to prevent anymore CDs of its leaders from being released in public!!!

This is peak fascism!!! BJP has more to hide than reveal!!! #BJPCDScandal."

Ruchira Chaturvedi, from Congress social media in a tweet said, "The acts of BJP leaders are not defamatory but reporting on them is defamatory? Waah! #BlueJP #BJPCDScandal."

Gaurva Pandhi, National Coordinator, digital communications and social media at the Congress said, "While BJP has failed to deliver on jobs for the youth of India, of whatever is left of it, they are using it to exploit women by offering jobs in return of sex. Drugs. Sex. Crime. Spying - all of this defines the BJP #BJPCDScandal."

The Goa Congress twitter handle tweeted, "BJP CD scandal is getting bigger and bigger by the day. After BJP minister Ramesh Jarkiholi's CD came out, 6 more leaders have approached the court seeking action against anyone releasing their videos. BJP has a long history of such scandals."