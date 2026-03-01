Shia Muslims in Alipura to hold protest march condemning Khamenei killing

Chikkaballapur: Tension and grief continue to grip Alipura village in Gauribidanur taluk of Chikkaballapur district, as members of the Shia Muslim community have called for a protest march condemning the reported assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. The protest is being organised under the leadership of the Anjuman e Jafaria Committee.

Since early morning, large numbers of Shia Muslims gathered in the village, expressing anger and sorrow over Khamenei’s reported killing. Many protesters were seen holding his photographs, with some visibly emotional and shedding tears. An undeclared shutdown was observed across Alipura, with shops and business establishments remaining closed voluntarily.

Community leaders have announced a protest procession scheduled for 3 pm, and preparations are already underway, with residents assembling in groups across the village. Organisers said the march is intended to express solidarity with Iran and condemn what they described as an unjust act.

Alipura, with a population of around 20,000, has a strong Shia Muslim presence and shares deep religious and emotional ties with Iran. For many residents, Iran is considered a sacred religious centre, particularly due to the presence of important Shia holy sites such as Mashhad.

“Ayatollah Khamenei had personally visited our village in 1986. His visit strengthened our spiritual bond with Iran,” said Shafiq, a local resident. “Our connection with Iran is not just about trade or education, but about faith and religious guidance.”

The village also has an institution named after Iran’s former religious leader Khameini, reflecting the deep historical association between Alipura and Iran. The hospital named in his honour was inaugurated during Khamenei’s visit, which villagers still remember as a significant moment.

Many families in Alipura have relatives and students in Iran pursuing religious and medical education. According to residents, more than 50 people from the village are currently studying religious subjects in Iran, while around 15 students are pursuing medical degrees.

The original name of Alipur was Bellikunte. Earlier, during the period of Bijapur Adilshahis, the people of that place migrated here. As the number of Muslims increased, Bellikunte transformed into Alipur.

Most of the people of the village are connected with different countries of the world including Iran and Arab countries for the purpose of trade, commerce and education. The Anjuman Jafaria Samiti in the village has a separate cable channel. On this channel named ‘Ali TV’, mosque prayers, Quran recitation and religious matters are broadcasted.

“We are constantly in touch with our relatives there. This news has caused deep distress in our community,” said Ari Askil, a human rights activist from the village. “Since childhood, we have heard Alipura being called the ‘Baby of Iran’ due to its close ties.”

Police and local authorities are closely monitoring the situation to ensure peace and prevent any untoward incidents during the protest march.